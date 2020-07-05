Intuit Technologies acquires SureBridge

SureBridge's Rick Brown Credit: SureBridge

Tasmanian-headquartered ICT services provider Intuit Technologies has expanded its presence along the east coast through the acquisition of Brisbane-based communications and managed services provider SureBridge.

The combined companies will have about 150 staff across five office locations in Hobart, Launceston, Burnie, Melbourne and Brisbane. Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed.

SureBridge owners Rick Brown and Glenda Solomon will step down immediately, but will remain trusted advisers.

“Both Glenda and I are excited about this new phase for the business I founded 28 years ago. It has been an amazing journey and we want to extend our sincerest thanks to the valued customers and staff of SureBridge who have come with us on that journey over the years,” Brown said.

“As part of the Intuit Technologies Group, those customers and staff will be able to access more opportunity and capability and that can only be a good thing for all involved. We have every confidence in the ability of the local team to continue to provide the renowned customer experience and service that has always been at the core of SureBridge and as we have seen in our discussions – at the core of Intuit Technologies as well.”

The acquisition follows on from a strategic growth agreement the two companies struck in May to deliver more comprehensive capabilities and ICT solutions at scale for customers.



This transition will ensure continuity and a seamless handover to the new management team headed by Intuit’s chief revenue officer and now general manager of Queensland, Phil Dickman, who joined the company in January.

Dickman said the two companies were strongly aligned with their values, with a customer-first focus and a drive to add value, and fitted in with Intuit's desire to expand the business into the Queensland market.

"There's also some really complementary skills sets across the two teams," he said. "SureBridge also have a really strong brand in Queensland, which were some of the main things that led to the acquisition.

"We'll continue to scale the business across the east coast of Australia and maintain the customer service mentality and also the flexibility to give customers what they need."

Intuit managing director and founder Dane Bignell added the acquisition is a recognition of the long-standing partnerships built by SureBridge in the Queensland and northern NSW market and the importance of providing a local and highly capable service to key customers.

“Our plan is to retain and invest in the SureBridge brand and business, and focus on providing reliable and innovative solutions to customers while we continue to grow and move forward in Queensland, Victoria and Tasmania,” Bignell said.

“We see real opportunity to establish the Intuit Technologies Group as a major alternative ICT solutions provider across the east coast, while not losing our unique Tasmanian heritage.”

The acquisition will also see the companies combine their capabilities across strategic tier one vendors, including Dell Technologies, Microsoft, Hitachi Vantara, Fortinet, Extreme Networks, VMware, Telstra and Nutanix.

“Dell Technologies [has] been working closely with Intuit Technologies for over 10 years, helping customers in Tasmania and Victoria on their digital transformation journeys,” Dell Technologies A/NZ general manager of channel Shant Soghomonian said.

“We have also built a solid relationship with SureBridge. We are excited for what the future brings with today’s announcement and look forward to the next chapter for both Intuit Technologies and SureBridge.”

Intuit has been on a growth trajectory in the past few months, opening a new office in Launceston and actively hiring more sales staff in Victoria.

"We're finding that despite the challenges in the market at the moment, customers are still looking to get value out of their ICT," Dickman said. "We've had a solid financial year and we're continuing to pursue our pragmatic growth strategy, and we're continuing to have some good wins in the Tasmanian market.

"We like to stay really focused on our core in providing managed infrastructure solutions, which has been very beneficial. Our partnerships are also really important to us, especially with Dell Technologies, where we've had some good wins recently."







