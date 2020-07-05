Police seize $7.8M assets of alleged IT contract fraudsters

The AFP alleges some of the illicit gain was used to purchase seven properties in Canberra

Credit: AFP

Three Department of Finance workers have seen an estimated $7.8 million in assets restrained following charges for alleged fraud activity via IT contracts.



The Australian Federal Police (AFP)-led Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce (CACT) allege three Canberra men conspired to direct information technology contracts through preferred suppliers and received financial benefits as a result.

Some of the financial gain, CACT alleges, was used to purchase and renovate residential properties in Canberra.



The Taskforce claims the restrained assets include seven houses, motor vehicles and bank accounts.

The three men were all charged with conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years.



A 47-year-old Griffith man and a 50-year-old Palmerston man were arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth and abuse of public office.

A 36-year-old Barton man was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth.

The arrest follows a report to the AFP in July 2019 and an investigation by AFP Northern Command’s Fraud and Anti-Corruption Team.

Speaking on the arrest of the men in early June, AFP deputy commissioner Ian McCartney said at the time that the investigation is complex as it involves the analysis of a significant volume of information.

“This includes substantial information referred to the AFP by the Department of Finance, and investigators will continue to conduct financial enquiries to ensure we have a complete understanding of this matter,” he said.

“Fraud is not a victimless crime and when public funds are used for personal gain, people are taking valuable funds away from essential services like hospitals and schools, impacting on all of us.”