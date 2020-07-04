Dicker Data expands Honeywell agreement

Will now distribute Honeywell security and surveillance portfolio

Dicker Data has expanded its partnership with Honeywell in the Australian market to distribute the vendor’s security and surveillance range



The portfolio includes Honeywell’s 30 Series IP camera, which the distributor claims is its first security product that is compliant with the United States’ National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA).

According to Dicker, access to the Honeywell physical security products will provide a mid-and-enterprise market alternative for partners to offer customers.

The announcement comes almost a year after Dicker Data first signed a distribution agreement with Honeywell covering Australia and New Zealand.

At the time, the partnership encompassed Honeywell’s automatic identification and data capture hardware solutions such as mobile computers, scanners, printers, RFID, wearables and voice.

“Since launching our partnership with Honeywell 12 months ago, we’ve seen consistently strong demand for their data capture products,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, COO, Dicker Data.

“We already distribute many complementary and adjacent technologies for the physical security segment and believe that this new range of Honeywell cameras will open us up to new types of partners and help our existing partners to win more business.”

The expanded distribution agreement will also provide Dicker Data and its partners access to the Honeywell MAXPRO Cloud.

“Honeywell is extremely pleased to align its video security business with a strong, well respected Australian owned and operated distributor in Dicker Data,” said Jonathon Malzard, Honeywell’s security distribution manager.

“Honeywell acknowledges Dicker Data’s commitment in providing dynamic and engaging technology solutions to its 5000 strong reseller base, particularly in the IT sector.”