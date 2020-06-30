Services Australia taps Data#3 for $17M Office 365 upgrade

Services Australia has forked out $17.5 million for an upgrade to its Microsoft Office 365 capabilities.

Data#3 will provide the upgrade to Services Australia’s current Office 365 E3 licensing as COVID-19 puts added pressure on the department.

The licence subscriptions were purchased under the terms of the whole-of-government Microsoft Volume Sourcing Arrangement (VSA), of which Data#3 is the sole provider.

Data#3 has acted as Microsoft’s licensing solutions partner on the most recent whole-of-government software procurement arrangement since March 2018.

The current VSA4 arrangement is due to expire on 30 June 2022.

“This upgrade will enable greater collaboration and associated security functionality necessary to support mobility across our workforce, as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Services Australia general manager Hank Jongen.

Services Australia also handed a $22-million contract to Telstra this month, another move aimed at bolstering its capabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.