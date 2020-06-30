Amazon preps for new robotic fulfilment centre in Sydney

This year’s ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the Australian technology market’s rising stars. Judged by an Emerging Leaders panel, the 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, ARN honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.
ARN kicks off awards season in 2020 with Judges' Lunch
ARN kick-started its 2020 awards season with its annual Judges’ Lunch in Sydney on 13 March, welcoming current and new judges to the panel. The judges came together in recognition of their involvement in this year's ARN Innovation Awards and Women in ICT Awards programs, both of which honour outstanding achievements by individuals and organisations in the IT channel industry. Photos by Ashley Mar.
In pictures: Nextgen Leadership Forum and Summer Party 2020
Nextgen Distribution held its second Leadership Forum in conjunction with its latest annual Summer Party event on 13 February in Sydney. Drawing upon the theme, 'leading through adversity with diversity,' the Leadership Forum featured keynotes and panellists including NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons; former Governor-General and Chief of the Defence Force Peter Cosgrove; Micro Focus A/NZ managing director Peter Fuller; and Vocus CEO Kevin Russell, among others, discussing leadership in adversity and diversity leadership. Photos by Kwa Nguyen.