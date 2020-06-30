Menu
Amazon preps for new robotic fulfilment centre in Sydney

Amazon preps for new robotic fulfilment centre in Sydney

Robots will help speed order processing time by moving shelves to employees

Leon Spencer Leon Spencer (ARN)
Comments
amazon-logo-100819577-orig.jpg

amazon-logo-100819577-orig.jpg

Credit: Amazon / IDG

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags amazon

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 