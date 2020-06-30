Partner voices sought for NSW cyber security strategy

Victor Dominello Credit: CEBIT

The NSW Government is calling on the IT industry to help develop a new cyber security strategy for 2020.

The government plans to develop a “a comprehensive, sector-wide cyber security strategy” and is calling for submissions from industry and cyber security experts.

The 2020 NSW Cyber Security Strategy will replace its existing scheme and also its NSW Cyber Industry Development Strategy, combining the two into one program.

The call follows the government’s pledge to pump $240 million into cyber security as part of its $1.6 billion Digital Restart Fund.

It also follows a wave of China-originated cyber attacks targeted against the NSW government and critical infrastructure including hospitals, local councils and state-owned, according to the SMH.

“The 2020 NSW Cyber Security Strategy will ensure the NSW Government continues to provide secure, trusted and resilient services in an ever-changing and developing environment,” Minister for Customer Service Victor Dominello said.

“The new strategy will be delivered through an integrated approach to prevent and respond to cyber security threats and safeguard our information, assets, services, businesses and citizens.”

Dominello also claimed that the new strategy will “address the cyber workforce and skills gaps” in the post-COVID-19 climate.

“It will support innovation and growth of the NSW cyber industry and cement NSW as the leading state for cyber security in the Asia-Pacific region.

He added that it will also be a major part of the recently announced Tech Central, a proposed $48.2 million precinct which will feature Atlassian as its anchor tenant.

Interest in submissions to the 2020 Cyber Security Strategy can be sent to cyberstrategynsw@customerservice.nsw.gov.au.

This comes as the federal government announced a further $1.35 billion investment in cyber security.

Known as the Cyber Enhanced Situational Awareness and Response (CESAR) package, it will include $470 million to hire an extra 500 cyber security experts in the , which intercepts electronic communications from foreign countries.





