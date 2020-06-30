Rimini Street continues SAP support for Airservices Australia

Perth Airport Credit: Airservices Australia

Software services provider Rimini Street has extended its contract with Airservices Australia to maintain and support its mission critical SAP platform.

The air navigation services provider made the switch to Rimini Street support in 2016, and will continue to use its services based on the return on investment achieved to date.

Airservices Australia is a government-owned organisation providing telecommunications, aeronautical data, navigation services and aviation rescue firefighting services for the aviation industry.

It manages 11 percent of the world’s airspace and more than four million aircraft movements and relies on its SAP ECC 6.0 system to run the day-to-day operations of its two air traffic services centers, two terminal control units and 29 towers at international and regional airports.

Airservices initially switched from SAP’s software support to Rimini Street, significantly lowering its overall maintenance and support spend, giving it enough scope to focus its attention towards digital transformation initiatives, including developing its next-generation ERP strategy.

“The move to a third-party support model has allowed us to maintain and maximise our ERP system while looking at initiatives that can help us transform our operations for the next decade and beyond,” Airservices application services manager, Sandeep Khyalia said.

“Rimini Street also provides support for software customisations, which allows us the opportunity to extend the life of our current system and not have to rush into an upgrade to S/4HANA – which today is not the best fit for our business – while meeting our compliance and regulatory obligations.”

Recently, online retail and auction site Downies Collectables made the decision to switch its SAP ERP Central Component (ECC) support over to Rimini Street.







