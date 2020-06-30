Google Cloud Bare Metal lands in Australia

Will enable partners and customers to benefit from the cloud-based services on specialised on-premises workloads

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has officially brought its recently launched bare metal service to Australia, making it available to local partners and customers from today.

The cloud provider’s ‘Bare Metal Solution’ allows enterprises to run specialised workloads that can’t easily be migrated to the cloud and still gain the benefits of cloud services.

These include workloads run on certified hardware such as Oracle databases that are co-located in Google Cloud’s data centres, now including one in its Sydney region.

Now, partners and customers will be able to directly connect these to Google Cloud’s suite of other services.

According to a blog post, the Bare Metal Solution leverages Google Cloud’s Partner Interconnect framework, thereby delivering pre-configured routing, which the provider claims is “optimised for your use case”.

“This makes complex tasks such as setting up replication across sites a matter of a few clicks,” the post added.

In addition, the provider claimed its “rich partner ecosystem” would enable delivery of “important core functionality and optional add-on features”.

Bare Metal Solution servers are based on 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors (Cascade Lake) in different sizes.

“Depending on your needs, you can choose a Bare Metal server with as few as 16 cores, or all the way up to 112 cores with 3 terabytes of DRAM, all to handle your most demanding workloads.,” the blog post claimed.

“These servers are certified by almost all major software companies. We deploy Bare Metal Solution in a region extension with less than two millisecond latency to Google Cloud; in most cases we measured the latency to be sub-millisecond.”

Google first launched its cloud platform in Australia in 2017, starting with Sydney and then later announcing plans to a new cloud region in Melbourne later this year.