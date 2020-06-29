Govt opens up Hardware Marketplace to AV and smart devices

Comes after some approaches to market were delayed due to COVID-19

The federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) has opened up its Hardware Marketplace procurement arrangement to include two new categories: audio visual (AV) and smart devices.

The new additions, which were foreshadowed earlier in the year, come via a request for information (RFI) issued by the agency, which is tasked with much of the federal government’s IT procurement remit.



The DTA said it is currently seeking feedback on the draft Statements of Requirements.

According to the agency, the addition of the new categories is aimed at making the sourcing process for such products simpler, clearer and faster for buyers and sellers.

“It will also be easier for businesses, especially small to medium enterprises to access opportunities in government,” the DTA said in a online post.

The RFI comes after the DTA re-jigged the timeline for a number of IT procurement activities, an action taken when the original procurement schedules were impacted by COVID-19.

This included the Hardware Marketplace’s “annual open to new sellers” refresh, which covers End User Compute (Cat 4), Enterprise Computing (Cat 5), Smart Devices (Cat 6 – new category) and Audio Visual (Cat 7 – new category), which was slated to have an expected release date of June/July 2020 and an expected closing date of July/August 2020.

At the same time, the Hardware Marketplace “annual open to new sellers” refresh, which covers Storage (Cat 1), Network Equipment (Cat 2) and Cabling (Cat 3), was given a new expected release date of November 2020 and expected closing date of December 2020.

Now, the DTA has stipulated a close date of Friday, 17 July, for the RFI. After this, there will be an open approach to market through AusTender in July 2020.

The DTA first flagged the creation of the Hardware Marketplace in late 2017, issuing an ATM to establish the new procurement arrangement in June 2018.