RXP delivers Salesforce app for Vic boaters

Credit: Dreamstime

Digital services consultancy RXP Group has launched a Salesforce-backed app to monitor traffic and weather on Victoria’s waterways.

The publicly listed company won a tender last year to create an app for Victoria’s Maritime Safety Victoria (MSV) for use by state boaters.

According to RXP, the app was developed in response to an increasing number of boaters and paddlers getting injured on the water.

RXP used MSV’s existing Salesforce platform to design the ‘Boating Vic’ app and website, which provides targeted information regarding 400 boat ramps and launching locations across the state.

The app also provides local weather forecasts fed directly from the Bureau of Meteorology, as well as warnings, notifications, facility information and safety advice from a range of government agencies.

Since launching in late 2019 there have been more than 10,000 app downloads and more than 4,000 accounts created, according to RXP.

“A boater or paddler’s decision-making process is so critical to their safety. We now have an app that can continue to inform the decision-making process,” Cameron Toy, director of maritime safety at Transport Safety Victoria said. “This has enabled us to encourage safer waterway use in a new way.

“Conditions on the water can change incredibly quickly. That’s why it’s important that waterway users don’t become complacent about checking the weather during their trip. Boating Vic provides waterway users access to localised marine weather that gives them information they need, when they need it.”