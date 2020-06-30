Fujitsu wins $21M Defence integration deal

Will assist with project delivery services by integrating Defence capability into the Department’s Single Information Environment (SIE)

Credit: Dreamstime

Fujitsu Australia has won a $21 million contract with the Department of Defence to help with project delivery for the Department’s IT infrastructure.



Under the contract, the Canberra-based arm of the Japanese multinational will assist with project delivery services by integrating Defence capability into the Department’s Single Information Environment (SIE), according to a Defence spokesperson.

“The Fujitsu contract is for the provision of services from a single supplier to deliver a scope of design work to support this integration,” the spokesperson said.

“Fujitsu Australia was selected as the preferred vendor due to providing the best value for money project services to meet the Department’s requirements for a two year period.”

The contract, won under an open tender process, was categorised under components for information technology or broadcasting or telecommunications on the Government's AusTender website.

The SIE, operated by Defence's Chief Information Officer Group (CIOG), contains the Department's IT infrastructure and is used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, communications, information warfare, command and management.

Specifically, it includes information, computing and communications infrastructure, management systems, information assets, computing networks and business applications, as well as communication standards and spectrum for battlespace networks.

The deal is set to start from 1 July and last until 30 June 2022



This win follows on from a number of others awarded by Defence in recent months.

Mid-June saw the Department hand out a number of awards in its Defence Innovation Hub program.

This included cyber security solutions providers Penten and Quintessence Labs, with the former awarded a $5.4 million contract for the development of its data products, and the latter receiving a $1.7 million contract for a system that can rationalise multiple IT systems into a single online environment.

Also handed out as part of the program was a $1.9 million contract to UAV Vision for a new type of video system, a $5.5 million contract to Solar Sailor Engineering (trading as Ocius) for the development of an unmanned maritime surface vessel, as well as contract wins to the University of Sydney and Deakin University, among others.

In May, the Department handed out a $30 million deal to ITNewcom, a $6.5 million deal to Dell, and a $5 million deal to IBM. IBM’s win in particular was related to Defence’s Maritime Information Environment (MIE), which is part of SIE.

Further, in April, HP was awarded a $13 million contract by the Department for desktop replacement for HP EliteDesk 800 Mini PCs as part of a routine replacement cycle.