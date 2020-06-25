Partner opportunities abound as Aussie IaaS market hits $907M

Around quarter of Aussie customers use third-parties to manage cloud services

Credit: Photo by Jamie Davies on Unsplash

Australia’s cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) market is set to hit $2 billion in the next four years, spurring scores of opportunities for the channel.

Currently, the local market sits at around $907 million in value, with roughly 24 per cent of organisations using third-party partners to manage cloud services, according to Telsyte.

According to the analyst firm’s Telsyte Australian Hyperscale Cloud Market Study 2020, around 31 per cent intend to turn to partners this year, providing more opportunities for managed service and telecommunications providers.

Globally, Telsyte predicted the total market will exceed $1 billion in 2020, a year-on-year increase of 23 per cent, off the back of a “mini-boom” driven by COVID-19 investment.

This year, the top six cloud providers, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, IBM, Google, Oracle and Alibaba Cloud, made a combined $740 million in IaaS revenue in Australia.

Credit: Telsyte

Accounting for 82 per cent of the local landscape, the six hyperscale cloud providers combined are to generate $1.7 billion in IaaS revenue by 2024, or around 85 per cent of the total market, the report added.

In addition, Telsyte’s report claimed that around 45 per cent of organisations are looking to increase cloud infrastructure spending in 2020, while 75 per cent are using multiple cloud platforms.

On average, Australian organisations have four different cloud providers, usually a combination of hyperscale, MSP, hosted and on-premises, particularly in larger enterprise.