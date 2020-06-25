NSW Govt pumps $48.2M into Tech Central as Atlassian shows new HQ

Atlassian will be one of the anchor tenants for the Tech Central precinct

New Atlassian Sydney HQ Credit: Atlassian

The NSW Government has injected $48.2 million in funding towards the Tech Central precinct, which will feature Atlassian as its anchor tenant.

Tech Central will provide 50,000 square metres of space for start-up and scale-up businesses and is predicted to bring up to 25,000 new jobs to NSW.

The precinct, set to rival Silicon Valley, will feature 250,000 square metres of office space, stretching from Central Station to Camperdown, including South Eveleigh.

Atlassian revealed its new Sydney headquarters will begin construction next year, becoming the world’s tallest hybrid timber building housing about 4,000 workers when it is completed in 2025.

“Technology and innovation are key planks of the government’s strategy to attract investment and create the jobs of the future for the people of NSW,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

“We have some brilliant tech innovators and entrepreneurs in our state and Tech Central will help us retain local talent and attract some of the brightest minds. This will be more important than ever as we recover from the pandemic.”

Atlassian appointed New York-based architects SHoP and Australian practice BVN as the design team for the 40 storey structure, which will be situated at YHA Central Railways Square and will incorporate the existing heritage parcel shed.

The new headquarters featuring timber, with a glass and steel facade will include a mix of outdoor and indoor spaces and will use an energy-efficient approach, which is in line with Atlassian’s commitment to operate on 100 per cent renewable energy and reach net zero emissions.

Construction of the Atlassian headquarters is expected to generate 2,500 additional jobs and add almost one billion dollars a year to the Australian economy. Once complete, 4,000 Atlassian staff will use the building.

“Technology can turbo-charge Australia’s recovery. That’s why we’re building this precinct. We want to create jobs, ideas and innovation,” Atlassian co-founder and co-CEO Scott Farquhar said.

“Sydney has the potential to be one of the world’s leading technology cities and the creation of a tech precinct sends a loud signal that we’re in the race to take a slice of the world’s most valuable market. That’s an exciting place to be.

“We’re embarking on this project at a critical time. Projects like these will help the state and the nation bounce back from the massive impact of COVID-19.”

The NSW Government first announced its intentions to build the precinct in 2018, joining forces with the tech industry including Atlassian, co-working space Fishburners and industry representative body Tech Sydney to co-create the precinct.

A NSW Government task force was also created and led by David Thodey to take charge of the design and development process.