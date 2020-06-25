AD1 wins contracts with iworkforNSW platform

Credit: Dreamstime

Publicly listed AD1 Holdings has won two new contracts with the NSW Government to work on the iworkforNSW careers platform.

The contracts will see AD1 integrate a new NSW Government cluster dubbed ‘Regional NSW’ into the existing iworkforNSW platform.

The second contract will involve the company “enhance functionality” of the platform to allow a “more consistent presentation” of NSW Government jobs online to direct job seekers to their preferred channels.

Alongside these, the State Government has also renewed an existing managed services agreement (MSA) for a further two years.

The services under the MSA include the ongoing hosting and maintenance of the careers platform and the provision of related digital services following its design five years ago.

“AD1 has been a trusted partner of the NSW Government for five years and this new two-year extension demonstrates the strength of that relationship, as well as the confidence that the NSW Government has in our platform and service offering,” AD1 CEO Prashant Chandra said.

“Importantly for AD1, this long-term relationship continues to provide an ongoing stream of new contracts as we collaborate with the NSW Government on their iworkforNSW innovation road map, such as the integration of the Regional NSW cluster and functionality enhancements to the platform.

“Along with our other major managed services contracts, securing a two-year partnership extension with the largest employer in Australia further solidifies the revenue foundation of the company.”