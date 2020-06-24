Claroty engages with Deloitte across Australia and APAC

Credit: Dreamstime

Industrial cyber security vendor Claroty has expanded a partnership with Deloitte across Australia and the Asia Pacific region.

This is the first partnership with a systems integrator (SI) Claroty has engaged in.

Claroty’s products are particularly focused on supporting industrial enterprises in the utilities, mining and manufacturing sectors to manage and secure their operational technology (OT) environments.

“Industrial organisations, particularly in the power and water sectors, are keen to transform themselves into digital utilities, but often security can be an obstacle rather than an enabler of digital transformation,” said David Owen, Australia energy, resources and infrastructure industry cyber leader at Deloitte Risk Advisory.

“We are working with one of the largest utilities in Australia at present deploying Claroty, and its key driver has been digital transformation and securing their traditional OT and industrial control system (ICS) assets. Converging their digital platforms with IT becomes necessary and the security that our partnership provides ultimately enables them to successfully transform into digital utilities.”

“One of our key differentiators is our focus on critical infrastructure security. Offering an OT security managed service based on the Claroty platform makes us even stronger in this area.”

Claroty vice president of global partnerships Emanuel Salmona added its software coupled with Deloitte’s expertise gives customers across mining, manufacturing and utilities deep visibility into their OT networks and a full assessment of their cyber posture.

“We are delighted with the success of this partnership that started in Australia and continues to expand globally,” Salmona said.