KPMG ramps up security offering with CyberHat partnership

Credit: Dreamstime

KPMG Australia has signed an agreement with Israel-founded security firm CyberHat to bolster its detection offerings.

The systems integrator will begin selling and providing support for ‘Cyrebro’, the security’s vendor’s scanning solution for the small-medium-sized business sector.

Launched to the Australian market, the solution provides threat detection and reaction to cyber threats targeted at customers.

"With cyber attacks on the rise, many Australian SMEs are faced with increasing risk at a time when they may not have the IT capability or budget to invest in sophisticated cyber protections,” said Linda Chai, partner of KPMG Enterprise.

“Through no fault of their own, they’re simply not as protected as large organisations. Together, we will offer SMEs access to expertise and technology previously beyond the reach of all but the largest and most sophisticated technology operations.”

On a global level, KPMG also recently ramped up its data analytics capabilities with an alliance with software vendor SAS to establish a series of so-called Cloud Acceleration Centres.