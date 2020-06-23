Downies Collectables opts for Rimini Street support

Switches from vendor to third party support, reducing costs by 50 per cent

World`s largest gold coin produced by the Perth Mint and weighing in at 1000kg Credit: ID 93983473 © Adwo | Dreamstime.com

Online retail and auction site Downies Collectables has decided to switch its SAP ERP Central Component (ECC) support over to Rimini Street.

Downies specialises in the auction and distribution of numismatics - coins, paper currency, and medals, and collectables - and is one of the largest distributors for the Royal Australian Mint and Perth Mint.



According to Downies, it wasn’t experiencing a good return on investment for the high support and maintenance costs they were paying the vendor, and needed a responsive support provider that would be available after standard business hours.

Through its switch to Rimini Street support, Downies reduced its annual software support spend by 50 per cent and has gained a premium-level, ultra-responsive 24/7 support model for its ERP system.

As a result, Downies can also maintain its current system for a minimum of 15 years from the time of the switch with no required upgrades.

“We saw maintenance and support from SAP as an important insurance policy, but we were spending far too much on an annual basis for that peace of mind,” Downies operations director Chris Sealey said.

“Even though we rarely used the support, it was only available during standard business hours. For a website with global reach, coupled with the vendor’s high support costs, we weren’t getting an assurance that we’d receive assistance when we needed it.”

Sealey said with Rimini Street it has access to a higher value, around-the-clock, personalised support for half the cost.

Seven years ago, Downies migrated its SAP system from Business One to ECC. During this time, the company lodged only a few support tickets, and mostly in the early days of the system’s operation.

Rimini provides third party support for Oracle and SAP, and is also a Salesforce partner.

In February, Rimini Street scored a new whole-of-government volume sourcing agreement.



The four-year deal will allow all government agencies to source support for Oracle and SAP software products from Rimini Street at a time when an increasing number are moving away from maintenance from the major vendors.



