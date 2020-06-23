ServiceNow acquires data management startup Sweagle

ServiceNow claims its customers will be able to identify and intercept application and infrastructure inconsistencies during agile development cycles.

] Credit: ServiceNow

Workflow software vendor ServiceNow plans to extend its devops and IT operations management capabilities with the acquisition of Belgian configuration data management provider Sweagle.

Sweagle was founded in 2017 by CEO Mark Verstockt and CTO Benny Van de Sompele. The company claims its technology makes it “easy to manage all the configuration data from infra, applications and environments into a consolidated data model with full life cycle support”.

The financial terms of the deal have not been not disclosed. However, it is anticipated that Sweagle’s technology will give ServiceNow customers the ability to leverage machine learning to identify and help prevent potential misconfigurations from causing outages in production and speeding up remediation.

Indeed, with Sweagle on board, ServiceNow claims its customers will be able to identify and intercept application and infrastructure inconsistencies during agile development cycles.

Along with its devops and IT operations management health solutions, Sweagle’s solutions are expected to help accelerate ServiceNow’s newly introduced Service Graph roadmap by managing configuration data for public and private cloud environments and modern application architectures, like microservices, containers and serverless computing.

“With capabilities for configuration data management from Sweagle, we will empower devops teams to deliver application and infrastructure changes more rapidly while reducing risk,” ServiceNow devops and IT business management vice president and general manager RJ Jainendra said.

“Sweagle also brings deep devops talent to ServiceNow. Both founders are pioneers in configuration data management, and we are honored to have this talent join our team as we continue to help customers compete and win in a digital economy,” Jainendra added.

ServiceNow expects to complete the acquisition at the beginning of its third quarter, 2020.