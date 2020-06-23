Accenture crowned master technologist partner for new Western Sydney airport

Financial terms of the eight month deal haven't been disclosed.

Accenture has won a competitive tender process as master technologist partner for the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport, opening in 2026.

The financial terms of the eight month contract haven’t been revealed.

Under the partnership, Accenture will play a role in designing the technology architecture and infrastructure required working with airport authorities to consider how technologies such as the internet of things (IoT), data management, cloud computing and security can be deployed to enable efficient operations.

“This project is a great example of innovation in the planning and development of intelligent infrastructure. We look forward to working with Western Sydney Airport and will bring our deep industry experience in airports, digital technologies, cloud and customer experience to this project of national significance,” Accenture Australia and New Zealand chairman, Bob Easton said.

The new Western Sydney International will open in 2026, potentially catering for up to 10 million passengers per year on opening.

The airport is being built by Lendlease, which has also done project work with Accenture in the past.

Earlier this month, TransGrid Telecommunications was contracted to supply critical telecommunications infrastructure to the new airport site, including 20km of optical ground wire conductor from the Sydney West Substation to the new site.

The wiring will be used to supply high-speed WaveLink and internet connectivity over the TransGrid fibre network.