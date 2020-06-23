Dodo and iPrimus face court for alleged misleading NBN speed claims

Credit: ACCC

Two Vocus carriers have landed themselves in court for allegedly misleading customers about their NBN speeds.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission has launched Federal Court proceedings against Dodo and iPrimus for speed claims made between March 2018 and April 2019.

According to the watchdog, Dodo and iPrimus made false or misleading claims on their websites about their evening speeds due to using a “fundamentally flawed testing methodology”.

This, said ACCC chair Rod Simms, was not “a reasonable basis for their advertising claims about certain typical evening speeds”.

“Consumers need reliable broadband speed information in order to decide which provider to get an NBN service from,” Sims said.

“How broadband speeds hold up during busy evening periods is a critical issue for many consumers, and all service providers must have a reasonable basis for the broadband speed claims that they make.”

The ACCC claimed the testing methodology that determined the ‘typical evening speed’ used only the daily 75 fastest speeds observed across Vocus’ entire network in the busy period, excluding congested and slower connections.

The watchdog is now seeking declarations, penalties and costs.

Since February 2019, Dodo and iPrimus’ speeds have performed at the lower end of the nine NBN providers monitored in the ACCC’s Measuring Broadband Australia program.

However, despite this Dodo and iPrimus recently were flagged for showing the greatest improvement during busy hours, according to the ACCC’s latest report.