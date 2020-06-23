Citadel Group upgrades local council and uni with CMS solution

Both contracts were issued in 2019 and will last five years each

Canberra-based managed services provider (MSP) Citadel Group has followed through on its contract wins with Campbelltown City Council and Victoria University with an overhaul of their content management systems with Citadel-IX, its own Azure-powered solution.



The contracts were issued in 2019, with both seeking an electronic document and records management system (eDRMS) to align with cloud-first strategies and replace existing legacy systems.



According to Citadel, Campbelltown City Council was looking for a system to integrate across multiple council systems and business processes while also being compliant with the State Records Act 1998 and be ISO 27001 certified.

Meanwhile, Victoria University was looking to replace its existing records management system with something that could integrate across core University Line of Business applications and be compliant with regulatory and statutory obligations under the Public Record Act 1973.

Citadel-IX, which the MSP refers to as being a secure content management-as-a-service (CMaaS), includes Content Manager, with Citadel claiming it is "the electronic document and records management system of choice for all levels of government across Australia".

In addition to the the implementation of Citadel-IX, the MSP will also provide maintenance and support on both the application and infrastructure, as well as full disaster recovery services with advanced data loss protections, for the next five years.

Stewart Hollingdrake, head of business development at Citadel, said both solutions would ensure full records compliance with service level agreements with measurable performance indicators.

“The Council and University wanted to focus on their business operations and engage a partner that could manage their information effectively in a secure, managed and fully accessible way,” he said.