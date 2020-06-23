DX Solutions appoints ex-Optus exec to lead project delivery

Raymond Jackson to take on newly created as head of project services

Raymond Jackson (DX Solutions) Credit: DX Solutions

IT consultancy DX Solutions has hired Optus’ former business program director to lead its service delivery operation.

Raymond Jackson will take on the newly created as head of project services for the Sydney-based company, leading customer digital transformation projects.

Jackson previously spent almost five years with the Australian telco and has also worked for the likes of Telstra, Vodafone Hutchison Australia and Dimension Data during his 25-year career.

“We’re very pleased that Raymond is joining us as he comes highly experienced for the new leadership role of head of project Services with DX Solutions,” managing director Jason Peters said.

“He has a proven and successful career record in major companies, and will be a significant and valued addition to the DX leadership team in leading and delivering project services throughout our operations.”

Employing up to 200 people, DX Solutions currently has partnerships with the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cisco, plus also Trend Micro and Atlassian.