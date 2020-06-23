Platinum Technology named Ingram Micro cloud winner

Credit: Ingram Micro

Australian IT services provider Platinum Technology has been named one of Ingram Micro’s top performing global partners.

The Sydney-based consultancy won the award for Cloud Partner of the Year during Ingram Micro’s Cloud Summit, The Digital Sessions, held virtually.

This award recognises partners that made significant inroads with Ingram Micro’s Cloud Marketplace and spurred digital transformation of their customers’ business.

“We are honoured and excited by this acknowledgement by Ingram Micro. Our staff and partners have put in a lot of hard work over the last few years to become an IT managed services partner of choice, and it is fantastic to be recognised on a global scale,” said Joseph Girgis, director of Platinum Technology.

Platinum Technology was the only winner from Australia and New Zealand out of 11 winners in six categories.