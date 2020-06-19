Lexmark adds Dynamic Supplies as Aussie distie

2.jpg Credit: Lexmark

Print vendor Lexmark has appointed Dynamic Supplies as a distributor for its GO product suite in Australia.

The agreement includes GO’s hardware, software, solutions and supply solutions and will be delivered through the vendor’s Connect Partner Program.

The distributor will sit alongside Lexmark’s existing partnership with Alloys, which distributes the vendor’s BSD range printers and consumables.

“Dynamic Supplies has a long history of success in the print market by delivering recognised value for their dedicated reseller network.

“Combined with Lexmark’s industry expertise, demand-generation initiatives, competitive pricing and profitable opportunities, resellers will greatly benefit from this new distribution agreement,” said Stephen Dubois, sales general manager for Australia and New Zealand at Lexmark.

Stock for Lexmark hardware and consumables will be available from the vendor’s distribution centres in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide.

The announcement follows Lexmark’s decision to bring its cloud print management (CPM) product to resellers in Australia and New Zealand.