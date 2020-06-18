NSW Govt pumps $1.6B into Digital Restart Fund

Credit: Dreamstime

The NSW Government will invest a record $1.6 billion into its Digital Restart Fund in an effort to " turbocharge" digital projects.

Revealed by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet and Minister for Customer Service, Victor Dominello, the landmark funding includes $240 million to bolster the government’s cyber security.

Specifically, this will involve attempting to protect existing systems, deploying new technologies and increasing the government's cyber workforce.

“This is the biggest single cyber security investment in national history, and will strengthen the government’s capacity to detect and respond to the fast moving cyber threat landscape,” Dominello said.

“We are leading the nation on bricks and mortar infrastructure and this historic investment will position us to develop a world leading cyber security industry and be a jobs hub for this critical multi-billion-dollar sector.”

Parts of the Digital Restart Fund will also be put towards providing more government services online and via Service NSW and improving digital experiences across agencies including education and health.

Perrottet added the funding is a game changer with the record investment in technology recognising that digital infrastructure is as important as transport infrastructure to the State’s economic growth.

“Digitisation will be a key pillar of our recovery. Efficient digital delivery of government services and the tech to enable startups and our information economy to thrive will be central to driving our prosperity in the years ahead,” Perrottet said.

Last year, the NSW government earmarked $100 million over the next two years for a ‘Digital Restart Fund’ that it says will help fuel digital transformation across whole-of-government.

In March, the NSW government’s procurement portal, ProcurePoint, was decommissioned as its replacement buy.nsw came out of beta mode to create a “new guided buying experience” for suppliers.

The NSW government unveiled details of buy.nsw procurement platform in 2018, at the time saying that the first part of the new portal would go live on 31 May that same year.

