Asus signs Aussie distie deals with Braemac and PB Tech

Credit: ID 147862032 © Vladislav Astanin | Dreamstime.com

Asus has signed distribution deals with Braemac and PB Technologies in Australia for its range of Internet of Things (IoT) and interprocess communication (IPC) products.

These agreements include the Asus’ IPC Nano SBC series and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

A statement from Asus referred to the Sydney-based Braemac as “one of the most respectful IPC/IoT” product suppliers in the A/NZ region”.

Additionally, PB Tech was labelled as having a successful track record of industrial IoT deployments, particularly across the Australian agriculture and transportation verticals.

This agreement also adds to PB Tech’s success with Asus, following its win of Asus A/NZ business partner of the year at the vendor’s ZenBook Pro Duo grand launch and creator conference event in October 2019.

Braemac has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth as well as in New Zealand, US, Europe and Asia, while PB Tech has locations in both New Zealand and Australia.

In September, Asus hired Vai Le as its A/NZ commercial channel manager, marking his second return to the PC vendor.







