ArchTis secures first commercial defence contract with Northrop Grumman

Publicly listed ArchTIS has secured its first defence industry contract for its Kojensi platform with global military system integrator Northrop Grumman.

Under the contract, Northrop has secured 50 licenses of the Kojensi cloud platform with an initial recurring revenue of $35,455.

The Kojensi platform will be used to collaborate and prepare highly confidential government and defence tenders between Northrop Grumman business development teams in Australia, the US and their partners.

ArchTis CEO Daniel Lai said it was the company’s first win in the defence industry sector, following on from its recent deal in the education space with Curtin University.

“This agreement demonstrates the broad demand for Kojensi outside the government sector and reinforces our recent efforts to pivot the platform to service a larger number of corporate customers,” he said.

“With global defence sector spending at a 10-year high, there is an international need to share sensitive and classified information securely and efficiently across the global Defence supply chain.

“Defence suppliers are known targets for foreign state actors and organised crime cyber attacks. Our Kojensi platform is a simple answer to address this problem. We are pleased with the win, and excited by the response and engagement we’re getting in this sector.”

In Australia, Northrop works with the Australian Defence Force on joint border and Pacific operations across multiple programs, employing more than 500 in Australia, and 90,000 globally.

“Northrop Grumman is deeply committed to building Australian defence industry capability through partnerships and collaboration,” the company's Australia chief executive, Chris Deeble, said.

“The company continues to support small-medium enterprises, such as ArchTis, to deliver innovative capabilities and technologies.”

According to ArchTis, it is well positioned to capitalise on the Australian Government’s $200 billion investment into modernising Defence’s capabilities — a key sector for the Kojensi platform, which addresses the need to share information across the Defence industry supply chain.