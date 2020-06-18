AC3 wins $16.2M managed service deal with NESA

Credit: Dreamstime

AC3 has scored a five-year contract to manage the IT infrastructure of the NSW Education Standards Authority (NESA).

Valued at $16.2 million, the contract will see AC3 support ongoing operations, including its network, private cloud and virtual desktop infrastructure.

Other areas also include denial-of-service protection, anti-virus, monitoring, analytics and reporting, and database administration.

According to a spokesperson for the NSW Education Standards Authority, the AC3 deal replaces a previous five-year managed services contractor. However, NESA declined to name the previous MSP.

“A robust ICT infrastructure service remains vital to NESA’s work with both its internal and external stakeholders in managing infrastructure, application systems in the hybrid cloud and security,” the spokesperson added.

AC3 is already on the digital marketplace for the Federal Government’s Digital Transformation Agency

For NSW, the company also recently migrated data centre services for the NSW Department of Justice to GovDC in Sydney’s Silverwater, transitioning it to an ‘everything-as-a-service’ cloud computing model.

It also delivered a secure cloud hosting environment for the iVote Verification Service for the NSW Electoral Commissioner.