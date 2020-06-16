Penten, Quintessence Labs win millions in Defence Innovation Hub deals

As part of eight new contracts worth more than $21 million.

Credit: Dreamstime

Local cyber security solutions providers Penten and Quintessence Labs are among the handful security specialists awarded contracts as part of the federal government’s Defence Innovation Hub program.

Minister for Defence Industry Melissa Price revealed on 16 June the details of eight new contracts worth more than $21 million, funded under the government’s flagship $640 million defence innovation program.

“This latest funding boost will see the development of cutting edge space, cyber and maritime technologies,” Price said.

Canberra-based Penten was awarded a contract worth $5.4 million to continue the development of its data protection products. If successful, Penten’s technology could provide protection of information that is processed, stored and transmitted from portable electronic devices.

Penten not only develops its own security solutions, it is the exclusive distributor, integrator and support services provider in Australia and New Zealand for UK-based tech player Amiosec and its products, including AmioPRIME.

In 2018, the company was awarded a $1.3 million innovation contract to develop its AltoCrypt cryptography technology for use by the Australian Army.

Meanwhile, fellow Canberra-based cyber security solutions provider Quintessence Labs was granted a $1.7 million contract to develop a system that can rationalise multiple IT systems into one online environment. If successful, the technology could be used when both physical space and power options are limited.

Other contract winners include UAV Vision, which won a $1.9 million contract for a new type of video system; and Solar Sailor Engineering (trading as Ocius), which won a $5.5 million deal to develop an unmanned maritime surface vessel.

University of Sydney was also awarded a $6.5 million contract to develop a new electronic receiver system; and Deakin University, among others.

“The contracts were awarded to small businesses from across Australia, and two contracts with leading Australian universities,” Price said.

To date, the federal government has supported more than $200 million worth of innovative projects through the Defence Innovation Hub, with more than 80 per cent of this investment directed to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.