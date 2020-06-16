OutSystems hires Paul Arthur for A/NZ region

In his newly created role, Arthur will be based in Sydney

Low-code application development platform OutSystems has hired Paul Arthur as its new regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand.

Based in Sydney, Arthur's new role was created in response to increasing market demand for application development and integration of core systems.

Prior to joining OutSystems, Arthur served as the A/NZ general manager at Data Republic and spent over four years as APAC general manager at Cherwell Software.

He also held multiple leadership roles at companies such as BMC Software, Autodesk and A2K Technologies.

“The Australia and New Zealand region is primed for growth as more businesses seek to digitally transform to drive post-pandemic recovery," OutSystems APAC vice president Mark Weaser said.

"With Paul’s deep expertise within the region, he will be integral to raising awareness around low-code and driving the platform’s adoption across the market, and continuing to deepen our relationships with existing customers.”

OutSystems has experienced strong growth in recent months, including significant upgrading and integration projects at organisations and government agencies.

It maintains about 20 partners in Australia and seven partners in New Zealand such as Deloitte, Atos, Phoenix Services, Direct Sourcing Solutions, Kiandra IT, Experieco, Datacom, Novata Solutions, Unisys, KRE8 IT, ASG Group and Outpace.

“Organisational agility, the rapid adoption of new technologies, and the ability to integrate them with core systems will be the difference between organisations that manage to innovate and evolve, and those who will stand still and be left behind,” Arthur said.