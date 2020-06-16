Tesserent ramps up Canberra play amid McArthur Associates partnership

Comes as the company's North business is appointed to the Defence Industry Security Program

Credit: Dreamstime

Managed cyber security provider Tesserent has struck a teaming agreement with Oracle-focused consulting firm McArthur Associates (MCA) as part of its efforts to bulk up its presence in the nation’s capital.

MCA, like Tesserent, is headquartered in Melbourne. It bills itself as a provider of project, change and service management to Oracle customers in Australia, New Zealand and the broader ASEAN region.

According to Tesserent, the teaming agreement, along with the appointment of its recently acquired subsidiary North Security Digital to the Defence Industry Security Program (DISP) has significantly strengthened its Canberra business.

The Department of Defence’s DISP Program is a mandatory accreditation required by firms wanting to gain access to Defence security services.

Tesserent told shareholders on 15 June that North’s appointment to DISP has significantly increased its opportunities and access to work within the Australian Defence industry.

“The DISP program provides Tesserent through North, with increased opportunities to work with Defence and easier access to Defence security services. DISP membership is key to North’s ability to supply security cleared staff to Defence and other Federal Departments,” North managing director George Katavic said.

While the DISP appointment opens up new access to the Canberra market, the MCA agreement gives Tesserent the additional capability to vie for new public sector work. Indeed, MCA has deep Oracle and security architecture expertise within the state and federal government sectors.

“Partnering with MCA enables us to jointly draw on resources to provide more compelling high-level business cases for our federal government clients. This is particularly relevant in terms of Oracle based cloud readiness and migration services, where MCA has a strong focus,” Tesserent joint-CEO Kurt Hansen said.

Canberra-based North joined the Tesserent in December last year, bringing with it expertise in cyber security, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), project management and DevSecOps and digital transformation, as well as extensive experience working with government.

In October last year, the publicly listed cyber security provider forked out $16 million for the security division of PS&C.

Tesserent CEO Julian Challingsworth said at the time that the acquisition was a natural fit for the company, outlining numerous synergies between the two that he expects will add to providing a comprehensive cyber security offering to current and prospective customers.

“The PS&C Security business brings with it some of the best minds in the cyber security sector in Australia and is a key facet of our comprehensive acquisition strategy that we expect to deliver excellent shareholder value moving forward,” Challingsworth said.