Leader ignites new WatchGuard firewall subscription service

Leader Systems and security vendor WatchGuard Technologies have come together to launch a firewall subscription service in Australia.



The firewall service, which WatchGuard claims is an industry first, is available on a three-year and monthly pay-as-you-go (PAYG) terms through WatchGuard’s tabletop and rackmount Firebox products via Leader's website.

Theo Kristoris, managing director of Leader, said the service would enable the distributor to drive further agility and flexibility in the channel.

“Our aim is to help our resellers grow and be profitable and the WatchGuard subscription service is an affordable solution for end users at a time when businesses are looking at their cost base,” Kristoris said.

Mark Sinclair, A/NZ regional director for WatchGuard, added that the launch of the service was a “winning formula” for resellers.

“The combination of Leader Systems’ expert, national distribution and delivery with the WatchGuard subscription service will also be a winning formula for reseller success in signing on companies who might be suffering from cash flow issues in the months ahead yet require the best cyber security without the upfront cost of hardware to ensure their own business continuity,” he said.

