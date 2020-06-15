Cohesio brings Silicon Valley robots to A/NZ

Credit: Fetch Robotics

Cohesio Group has forged a partnership with autonomous mobile robot (AMR) provider Fetch Robotics to bring its solutions to the region for the first time.

The Körber-owned integrator has claimed the deal will enable customers, including retailers and logistics providers, increase their automation capabilities in the supply chain.

Melbourne-based Cohesio Group will add Fetch Robotics to its portfolio of automation, voice-enabled technologies, handheld devices and workflow optimisation solutions,

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2014, Fetch supplies a cloud robotics platform that autonomously moves and tracks goods in a warehouse or manufacturing environment.

"Fetch Robotics is a market leader in automation,” Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Cohesio Group, said.

“We know the demand for automation in this region is growing, and we want to ensure we can offer a full range of products and services to our customers to help them meet this challenging demand.”

The portfolio addition comes just months after Cohesio joined the Business Unit Software of Körber.