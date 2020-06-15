Wipro edges closer to AWS, enhances DevOps expertise

Credit: Wipro

Wipro has moved to deepen expertise in DevOps through an expanded Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnership, with the aim of increasing adoption at enterprise level.

The alliance will see both parties collaborate to help customers leverage the “automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment” of DevOps, delivered via the Wipro AWS Launch Pad - a Bengaluru-based co-innovation centre launched in August 2019.

Through Digital Rig - an end-to-end DevSecOps offering built by Wipro - the global system integrator (GSI) will aim to advance digital innovation through the AWS Cloud, backed by a structured framework and methodology approach.

“We have added value to our joint customers by delivering DevOps solutions with agility and speed,” said Dr. Manish Govil, general manager and Global Head of AWS Practice at Wipro. “The AWS DevOps distinction awarded to Wipro reaffirms our dedication to technical excellence, the breadth of our services, and the pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

In operating as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member, Wipro recently attained AWS DevOps competency status, recognising the provider as a specialist with "demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success" in delivering DevOps processes, methodologies and tools.

“Working with Wipro gave us access to skilled DevOps consultants,” added David Jones, group chief digital officer of Hong Kong-based John Swire & Sons. “We were impressed to see the expertise in action at the Wipro AWS Launch Pad and look forward to Wipro enhancing this capability further.”

As reported by Channel Asia, Wipro-AWS Launch Pad is a the “state-of-the-art” facility designed to allow the GSI to showcase in-house capabilities on AWS Cloud.

The centre serves as a customer showcase hub for specialised teams to “ideate, collaborate, develop and deliver” futuristic solutions, with specific focus on artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, Internet of Things, blockchain, augmented and virtual reality.