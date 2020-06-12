ICT job ads on the rise as Aussie market rebounds

ICT job listing rose by 3.5 per cent while overall job listings were up by 60.6 per cent.

Credit: ID 35847511 © Zimmytws | Dreamstime

Australian ICT job advertisements are seeing steady growth amid a backdrop of wider growth in the local employment market, data from Seek revealed.



New ICT job ads rose by 3.5 per cent for the latest fortnight ending 7 June when compared to the baseline of April.



This represents three consecutive fortnights of growth, following the two-week period ending 31 May with 5.8 per cent growth, and on 24 May with 1.4 per cent growth.

Meanwhile, the whole Australian job market experienced its fourth consecutive fortnight of job ad listing growth at 60.6 per cent for the latest fortnight when compared to April’s average.

“Information, Communication & Technology is one of the industries which makes a strong contribution to job ad volumes, so although the numbers are quite low, they represent a higher portion of the overall job ad market," a Seek spokesperson said.

The two top states for ICT job ad listings were Victoria and NSW, both of which saw job ads grow 5.9 per cent and 0.4 per cent over the last fortnight, respectively.



Broken down, roles for developers, programmers, business and system analysts, software engineering, help desk and IT support and project management roles remained the highest in demand.

However. job ad volumes are in the early stages of recovery, particularly in a period when they typically would be easing off, according to Kendra Banks, managing director of Seek A/NZ.

“Historically, job ad volumes tend to ease off towards the end of the financial year but are followed by a quick boost in July and August when hirers have re-set their budgets,” Banks said.

“With the continued easing of restrictions, the economic measures put in place by the government and the new financial year we hope to see this translate into more jobs advertised in July.”

Across each state and territory, Tasmania saw the largest increase of overall job ad volumes with an increase of 86.3 per cent for the latest fortnight when compared with April’s average. Queensland came closely behind with 82.2 per cent.

Following this was the Northern Territory with 75.7 per cent, Victoria with 73.4 per cent, South Australia by 66.1 per cent, NSW by 52.8 per cent, Western Australia with 39 per cent, and then the ACT with a rise of only 19.1 per cent.

There was also a notable rise for the job’s business-for-sale marketplace Seek Business, which saw the highest monthly level of enquiries and site visits since opening, with rises of 50 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.