Winners revealed: ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020

Credit: IDG

ARN has honoured the top young talent to emerge in the Australian IT industry at the 2020 30 Under 30 Tech Awards.

This year’s awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event that is dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the Australian technology market’s rising stars.

Judged by an Emerging Leaders' panel, the 30 Under 30 Tech Awards awards are aimed at recognising the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out.

Honing in on six categories, spanning management, entrepreneur, sales, marketing, technical and human resources, the awards acknowledged a breadth and depth of talent and success from Australia’s future technology leaders.

ARN congratulates all winners and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

ENTREPRENEUR

This award champions entrepreneurs who have taken the plunge and followed their passions to the start-up community. Roles include founder, CEO, owner, partner, managing director.

Winners:

Callum McDonald, CSW-IT

Mikel Wellsmore, Elevate Technology

Jesse de Haan, Layer 8 Security

Jamie Cerexhe, Mastt

Fergus Creese, My Careers

HUMAN RESOURCES

This award honours HR professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Kirralee Richardson, Aussie Broadband

Chelsea O'Hanlon, DXC Technology

Valerie Xie, Fujitsu

MANAGEMENT

This award recognises managers who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Natalia Crasta, Arrow ECS ANZ

Laurence Duguay, DigiTech - PwC

Lucy Grigg, Mimecast

Gabe Marzano, NEXTGEN Distribution

Callum Walker, The Missing Link

Kathryn Roger, Vocus

MARKETING

This award honours marketing professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and demonstrate a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Shalini Karthikeyan, Cisco Meraki

Stephanie Gray, InfoTrust

Sophie Fielding, Okta

Alexandra Skerritt, Veeam

Emma Heath, VMware

TECHNICAL

This award honours individuals who possess superior technical expertise and innovation skills. Candidates should go above and beyond in their daily working life, demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation, and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Nikita Dhami, DXC Technology

Sitara Charles, NBN Co

Ashish Mathur, NTT

Jen Liu, VMware

Emily McCarthy, Vocus

SALES

This award honours sales professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Haowei Guo, AWS

Andrew Sabo, Cisco

Lauren Young, Citrix

Luke Swetman, Google

Georgia Nelson, Ingram Micro

Ellie Johnston, The Missing Link