Menu
Winners revealed: ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020

Winners revealed: ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020

Outstanding young individuals honoured during the first virtual Emerging Leaders forum

ARN Staff ARN Staff (ARN)
Comments
Credit: IDG

ARN has honoured the top young talent to emerge in the Australian IT industry at the 2020 30 Under 30 Tech Awards.

This year’s awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event that is dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the Australian technology market’s rising stars.

Judged by an Emerging Leaders' panel, the 30 Under 30 Tech Awards awards are aimed at recognising the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out.

Honing in on six categories, spanning management, entrepreneur, sales, marketing, technical and human resources, the awards acknowledged a breadth and depth of talent and success from Australia’s future technology leaders.

ARN congratulates all winners and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

ENTREPRENEUR

This award champions entrepreneurs who have taken the plunge and followed their passions to the start-up community. Roles include founder, CEO, owner, partner, managing director.

Winners:

  • Callum McDonald, CSW-IT

  • Mikel Wellsmore, Elevate Technology

  • Jesse de Haan, Layer 8 Security

  • Jamie Cerexhe, Mastt

  • Fergus Creese, My Careers

HUMAN RESOURCES

This award honours HR professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Kirralee Richardson, Aussie Broadband

  • Chelsea O'Hanlon, DXC Technology

  • Valerie Xie, Fujitsu

MANAGEMENT

This award recognises managers who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:   

  • Natalia Crasta, Arrow ECS ANZ

  • Laurence Duguay, DigiTech - PwC

  • Lucy Grigg, Mimecast

  • Gabe Marzano, NEXTGEN Distribution

  • Callum Walker, The Missing Link

  • Kathryn Roger, Vocus

MARKETING

This award honours marketing professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and demonstrate a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Shalini Karthikeyan, Cisco Meraki

  • Stephanie Gray, InfoTrust

  • Sophie Fielding, Okta

  • Alexandra Skerritt, Veeam

  • Emma Heath, VMware

TECHNICAL

This award honours individuals who possess superior technical expertise and innovation skills. Candidates should go above and beyond in their daily working life, demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation, and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Nikita Dhami, DXC Technology

  • Sitara Charles, NBN Co

  • Ashish Mathur, NTT

  • Jen Liu, VMware

  • Emily McCarthy, Vocus

SALES

This award honours sales professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Haowei Guo, AWS

  • Andrew Sabo, Cisco

  • Lauren Young, Citrix

  • Luke Swetman, Google

  • Georgia Nelson, Ingram Micro

  • Ellie Johnston, The Missing Link


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Show Comments
 