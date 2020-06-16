Winners revealed: ARN 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020

ARN has honoured the top young talent to emerge in the Australian IT industry at the 2020 30 Under 30 Tech Awards.
This year’s awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event that is dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the Australian technology market’s rising stars.
Judged by an Emerging Leaders' panel, the 30 Under 30 Tech Awards awards are aimed at recognising the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out.
Honing in on six categories, spanning management, entrepreneur, sales, marketing, technical and human resources, the awards acknowledged a breadth and depth of talent and success from Australia’s future technology leaders.
ARN congratulates all winners and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.
ENTREPRENEUR
This award champions entrepreneurs who have taken the plunge and followed their passions to the start-up community. Roles include founder, CEO, owner, partner, managing director.
Winners:
Callum McDonald, CSW-IT
Mikel Wellsmore, Elevate Technology
Jesse de Haan, Layer 8 Security
Jamie Cerexhe, Mastt
Fergus Creese, My Careers
HUMAN RESOURCES
This award honours HR professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Kirralee Richardson, Aussie Broadband
Chelsea O'Hanlon, DXC Technology
Valerie Xie, Fujitsu
MANAGEMENT
This award recognises managers who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Natalia Crasta, Arrow ECS ANZ
Laurence Duguay, DigiTech - PwC
Lucy Grigg, Mimecast
Gabe Marzano, NEXTGEN Distribution
Callum Walker, The Missing Link
Kathryn Roger, Vocus
MARKETING
This award honours marketing professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and demonstrate a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Shalini Karthikeyan, Cisco Meraki
Stephanie Gray, InfoTrust
Sophie Fielding, Okta
Alexandra Skerritt, Veeam
Emma Heath, VMware
TECHNICAL
This award honours individuals who possess superior technical expertise and innovation skills. Candidates should go above and beyond in their daily working life, demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation, and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Nikita Dhami, DXC Technology
Sitara Charles, NBN Co
Ashish Mathur, NTT
Jen Liu, VMware
Emily McCarthy, Vocus
SALES
This award honours sales professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Haowei Guo, AWS
Andrew Sabo, Cisco
Lauren Young, Citrix
Luke Swetman, Google
Georgia Nelson, Ingram Micro
Ellie Johnston, The Missing Link