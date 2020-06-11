SecureAuth expands into A/NZ with Arrow

Andrew Assad (Arrow ECS ANZ) Credit: IDG

US-based identity security independent software vendor (ISV) SecureAuth has signed a distribution agreement with Arrow Electronics for Australia and New Zealand.



The agreement will see Arrow exclusively offer SecureAuth’s entire technology portfolio in A/NZ through its Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) business, making it the first time the vendor has had a presence in the region, the distributor claimed.

The decision for Arrow to expand its technology portfolio comes as the importance of cyber security rises with workforces moving to implement working from home policies, according to Andrew Assad, general manager of Arrow ECS ANZ.

“Organisations continue to face security challenges such as phishing, ransomware, stolen identities and weak passwords. With the recent shift to remote working and delivery of services such as telehealth, the prevalence for these types of cyber-attacks has been on the rise,” said Assad.

Michael Warnock, head of growth for the Asia Pacific and Japan region at SecureAuth, added that the agreement would allow them to accelerate their growth plans with scale across the A/NZ region.

“Industries globally are transforming literally overnight into the ‘fully digital era,’ with many appearing to be testing and designing in real-time to deal with unprecedented conditions,” said Warnock.

“Off the back of this shift, companies will need to reprioritise digital strategies, not only to deal with current challenges, but to accelerate into delivering remote work, cloud-enabled ecommerce and BYOD now, with identity security central to a secured future.”

The distribution agreement follows the decline of Arrow ECS ANS's local profits and revenue by a third and 12 per cent, respectively, which was announced in early June.