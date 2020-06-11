Calibre One appoints Darren Gore as new CEO

Calibre One's Darren Gore Credit: Calibre One

Telstra and Microsoft partner, Calibre One has appointed Darren Gore as its new CEO, replacing Steve Wemyss after more than 20 years at the helm.

Wemyss will step down at the end of June, becoming the chairman of the Calibre One board, a company he has led since its inception in 1998 from his humble garage - then known as GSoft.

In 2006, GSoft evolved into Calibre One and in 2016 merged with NexusTel.

Wemyss along with the rest of the leadership team, steered Calibre One through many market shifts and repositioning the company into the mid-size and enterprise space, all the while making significant investments in its Microsoft and Telstra partnerships.

This eventually led to Calibre One becoming one of the first Telstra Calling for 365 Partners. In addition, Calibre One forged important partnerships with Fortinet and Cisco to develop a number of security solutions.

"I've really enjoyed the challenges of building our company and trying to balance all the moving parts and sometimes diverging interests,” Wemyss said.

“Looking forward, I'm excited to have a bit more free time and also to be using my experience to assist other companies with advice in relation to ICT management and security.”

Gore came across to Calibre One from NexusTel in 2015 and has spent the past four years as the company’s CFO.

Wendy Westcott has been promoted to the CFO role, while Wade Wilson has been made South Australian state manager and Carley Romeo will assume responsibility as the 2IC to the CEO.

Gore kicked off his IT career at the age of 16 and founded a Telstra dealership called Telefirm which he sold in 2007. He then went on to start a cloud consulting IT firm called Nimbus which in 2010 was one of the highest selling partners of Microsoft Office 365 via Telstra.

He sold Nimbus in 2013 and began working within Telstra Business as a technical solution specialist.

Gore played an integral in bringing the two companies (NexusTel and Calibre One) together in the merger process and has continued to provide data, analysis and advice to drive the company's strategy.

"Darren has been integral to the work done by Calibre One in the delivery of many customer solutions. He has delivered significant sales for both Calibre One and Telstra and driven many great customer outcomes. I think Calibre One will be in great hands with Darren at the helm,” Wemyss said.

In his new capacity, Gore will focus on assisting and settling the leadership team into the new changes and will continue to on its journey in redeveloping the products and services delivered to customers including a new security services offering as part of its new Managed Security Services division.

"Calibre One has seen tremendous growth over the past six years, growing from $1 million to $10 million in revenues and growth from two to 55 staff. I look forward to taking my first year to settle into the new role, and then bringing back a growth agenda to the table with expansion into new markets,” Gore said.