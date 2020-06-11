Police bust Dept of Finance workers for alleged IT contract fraud

Three Department of Finance workers are facing up to 10 years in prison for alleged fraud activity via IT contracts.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) arrested and charged three Canberra men for allegedly conspiring to direct information technology contracts through preferred suppliers and thereby gain monetarily from it.

All three have been charged with Conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth, a crime that carried a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail.

According to the AFP, officers raided seven addresses in the Canberra suburbs of Griffith, Barton, Narrabundah, Amaroo, Palmerston and Forrest in cooperation with the Department of Finance.

A 47-year-old Griffith man and a 50-year-old Palmerston man are due to face ACT Magistrates Court today charged with conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth and abuse of public office.

A 36-year-old Barton man will also face ACT Magistrates Court today on charges of conspiracy to defraud the Commonwealth.

“Fraud is not a victimless crime and when public funds are used for personal gain, people are taking valuable funds away from essential services like hospitals and schools, impacting on all of us,” AFP Deputy Commissioner Ian McCartney said.

“This is a complex investigation, involving the analysis of a significant volume of information. This includes substantial information referred to the AFP by the Department of Finance, and investigators will continue to conduct financial enquiries to ensure we have a complete understanding of this matter.”