Officeworks launches tech support services

New subscription tech support service launched for home and business users

Credit: Officeworks

National retailer Officeworks is launching a new subscription tech support service called GeekCover, in tandem with Geeks2U.

The new offering is in response to mass amounts of people working from home and will supply tech support to both households and businesses.

Services on offer include device set-up, data recovery and also virus removal. As part of the package, subscribers will receive email alerts with critical security updates and recommendations.

The retailer claimed it will provide unlimited support to remote communities and will charge a "low" on-site call out fee.

The new service will offer either month-to-month or yearly payment options available, with 12 month memberships starting from $9.95 per month for households and $19.95 per month for businesses.

Lower rates apply for yearly subscriptions paid upfront, Officeworks claimed.

Business subscribers can also utilise annual on-site IT health checks, system health monitoring for a nominated PC or laptop and internet security software.

Officeworks merchandise business manager, Sandy Young, said the subscription service is a timely response to the increasing need for on-demand tech support.

The retailer acquired tech support services company, Geeks2U in March last year in an effort to complement its existing products and services.



