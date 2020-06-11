RBA seeks Oracle and Microsoft partners to build ‘data bunker’

"Recent events highlighted the risk of prolonged outages” for the authority

Credit: RBA

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has put out a call for Oracle and Microsoft partners to bolster its data safety net in the event of a cyber attack or system corruption.

The country's central banking authority has issued a tender for a systems integrator to prop up its payments infrastructure by building a “data bunker”.

The back-up and disaster recovery solution is designed to “ sequester certain data” in the RBA’s Oracle databases.

According to the RBA, recent events have “highlighted the risk of prolonged outages” through extended loss of utilities or other essential services to the primary data store.

On top of this, the authority is concerned with data not being accessible due to corruption of the primary data store and denial of service cyber attacks.

“As part of its role as Australia's central bank, the Reserve Bank of Australia operates infrastructure critical to the nation's payment systems which requires the provision of ‘continuously available’ and ‘highly available’ externally facing technology services,” the tender read.

To apply for the opportunity, partners must be -- or be in the process of becoming -- an Oracle platinum partner. In addition, applicants must either be a Microsoft Gold partner or “demonstrate an equivalent level of expertise with SQL databases in the cloud”.

Valued between $400,000 and $1 million, the project is expected to start this September 2020, with implementation expected to finish in the third quarter of 2021.

During this time, the partner will have to design, build and implement the bunker as well as support the RBA in operating it for the initial 12 months following completion.

In January this year, the RBA also put out a call for partners to migrate its data centre infrastructure to Cisco over the next five years.