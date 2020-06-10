Vectra AI and Microsoft partner on security integration

Credit: Dreamstime

Cyber security vendor Vectra AI and Microsoft have teamed up to integrate their respective threat-detection solutions.

The partnership will see Vectra AI integrate with Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) and Microsoft Azure Sentinel.

The integration aims to help enterprises pick up threats in a Security Operations Centre (SOC).

According to Vectra, the partnership will allow customers to ring behavioural detections straight to a Sentinel Workbook for immediate attention, while automating incidents in Azure Sentinel based on configurable threat and certainty score thresholds from Vectra.

It will also allow them to perform forensic analysis on incidents to identify devices, accounts and attackers involved

As part of the link up, Vectra has also become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, an ecosystem of independent software vendors.

“Vectra’s integration of Azure Sentinel and Microsoft Defender ATP will help further empower our customers by allowing them to reduce cyber noise and focus on the most complex issues and threats,” said Mandana Javaheri, global director, cyber security solutions group at Microsoft.

“The complete visibility combined with high fidelity attacker behaviours detections helps significantly strengthen our customers security posture.”