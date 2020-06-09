F5 appoints new regional channel chief

Edgar Dias (F5 Networks) Credit: F5 Networks

F5 has appointed Edgar Dias as regional vice president of Channels and Partnerships for Asia Pacific, replacing Gabriel Breeman who departed for VMware in February.

Dias - who joined the vendor as regional vice president of India and SAARC in 2018 - is tasked with driving the vendor’s partner strategy across the region, in addition to scaling out ecosystem capabilities. Channel Asia understands that Dias will remain based in Bengaluru and continue in his current role until the search for his replacement is found.

“Partners have always been a key part of F5’s overall growth strategy,” Dias said. “With this appointment, I am excited to take our partners ecosystem to the next level - accelerating growth and offering greater value to our partners.”

Leveraging more than 25 years market experience, Dias was previously managing director of ServiceNow across India and SAARC, following management roles at Brocade, Juniper Networks, Nortel Networks and Wipro.

Dias replaces Breeman following his appointment as senior director of Partner Business Sales across Asia Pacific and Japan at VMware in February.

As revealed by Channel Asia, Singapore-based Breeman joined VMware following almost three years as vice president of Partner Sales and Alliances across Asia Pacific at F5 Networks. During his tenure, Breeman was tasked with expanding the vendor’s sales channels and alliance partner landscape.

The appointment comes nine months after F5 unveiled Unity+, a revamped channel program designed to create long-term profitable partner growth.

Backed by enhanced partner incentives, the initiative is designed to drive increased partner profitability, expanding beyond traditional booked revenue incentives and rewarding partners for investing in new strategic focus areas. This is in addition to building on F5’s investment in field sales alignment, new partner tools and flexible training and enablement opportunities.

"Digital transformation is touching every one of our customers and this is changing how they want to purchase and consume technology," said Colleen McMillan, vice president of Global Channels at F5, at the time of the launch in September 2019.

"In this environment, partners are critical to delivering a superior customer experience. Unity+ is built to be flexible, simple, and profitable, offering the differentiation and benefits partners need to grow their business with our expanding portfolio of application solutions and services."