HCL moves e-commerce platform to Google Cloud

Will also use Anthos for multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments platform

Credit: Dreamstime

HCL Technologies is to move its e-commerce infrastructure platform onto Google Cloud in a move aimed at boosting its multi-cloud capabilities.

As part of the partnership, the India-headquartered integrator will also use the provider’s Cloud Services Platform, Anthos, in an effort to scale its multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud capabilities. Known as HCL Commerce, the platform provides infrastructure to enable customers to build their e-commerce outlets.

“The collaboration between Google Cloud and HCL Commerce is helping customers rapidly execute their digital transformation strategy that is rooted in the new normal,” said Darren Oberst, corporate vice president and head of HCL Software.

“With the support of our global implementation partner ecosystem, we can now deliver proven, comprehensive commerce solutions across all industries, handling the challenges of today and in the future.”

The announcement builds on HCL and Google Clouds’ existing partnership, which saw them launch a dedicated Google Cloud Business Unit last November.

The arrangement saw HCL -- which has a substantial presence in the local market -- work with Google Cloud as a preferred enterprise cloud provider for a select range of vertical markets globally.

This news comes as HCL doubled down on its partnership with software vendor Broadcom in a move that effectively sees the latter’s Symantec enterprise consulting contingent change hands.

In what has been a busy week for the integrator, HCL also announced it has acquired self-optimising network (SON) technology from Cisco to enhance in-market 5G capabilities for US$49 million.