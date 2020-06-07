Fuji Xerox wins $33M gig with NSW Police

Credit: Dreamstime

NSW Police Force has handed Fuji Xerox a $33 million contract to supply print solutions for the next six years.

The deal will see Fuji Xerox supply an unspecified number of multi-function devices across 500 sites in the state.

The vendor will themselves take care of the supply and implementation of print or MFD management software solutions.

They will also provide managed print services and ongoing support during the six-year tenure.

NSW Police declined to name the previous vendor, but said Fuji Xerox would be carrying out a “phased replacement” of the existing MFDs across the 500 sites.

The force’s chief Information and technology officer Gordon Dunsford claimed the new contract was intended to reduce print waste and improve cost management.

“NSWPF is looking to improve delivery capabilities of print services to the field [and the] introduction of modern print management innovation capabilities, such as follow-me printing,” he said.

Dunsford added that the new models would include the AP7C3372-T, AP7C3321-A, AP7C5573-T, AP5C7773 and AP7C7788.

Earlier this week, Fuji Xerox Australia announced it was looking to let go a “small number” of executive roles across the business as part of the integration process of the CSG and CodeBlue acquisitions.