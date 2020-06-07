ABC seeks partner for Wi-Fi network replacement

Credit: ABC

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) is continuing its hunt for providers to upgrade its networking infrastructure by issuing a new tender.

The broadcaster put out a request for proposal for partners to supply and support a replacement wireless networking framework at various locations across Australia.

The partner will be required to deliver access points, controllers, identity management and national support.

The ABC runs a national network across eight capital city sites and has 47 regional sites, providing wireless networking for corporate and guest wireless access.

According to RFP documents, the ABC is expecting access point density to increase in the future to enable higher user density and new wireless workflows.

The tender closes on 24 June, with delivery expected to take place in October.

Earlier this year, the ABC launched a tender for managed service providers (MSPs) to provide hardware and software maintenance to its server and network environment, which is largely built on Cisco equipment.

In that instance, partners were required to supply either Cisco SMARTnet or via the ‘shared support’ model.