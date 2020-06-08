Kinetix Networks uses Huawei to connect new Canberra Raiders centre

New platform will help deliver fast Wi-Fi connectivity across the entire training complex

The new Huawei Raiders Training Centre Credit: Huawei

Wagga Wagga-based IT services provider Kinetix Networks has played a part in delivering Huawei’s new ICT platform at the new training centre for rugby team the Canberra Raiders.

The new platform will help deliver fast Wi-Fi connectivity across the entire office complex and training ground area at the Huawei Raiders Training Centre.

The new centre opened on 6 March and was connected to the National Broadband Network during the enforced isolation period, but the club wasn’t able to relocate all operations and facilities until it was connected to high-speed broadband.

The new platform will help Raiders coaching staff deliver data-driven training schedules to players and use full HD video streaming of live and recorded content during training sessions.

The project also features a video theatre for match analysis, connected security cameras, video-conferencing facilities for business and playing staff, an integrated phone and data-networking system as well as IT and data storage systems.

"The newly installed ICT facilities at the Huawei Raiders Training Centre take us to the next level as a business and as a football club – they are going to be an absolute game-changer for us on and off the field," Raiders CEO Don Furner said in a blog post.

Additionally Furner added it was also armed with the latest laptops and tablets when they are on the field at the new training centre or at the stadium, but the devices would be useless unless they can get online and access information.

"One of the biggest issues we had at our old training ground was that we could not do that, it was hard enough getting online in the offices let alone out on the training paddocks," he said.

Furner said Rugby League has to evolve from clipboards to technology.

"We already use a lot of video in our coaching to review past games, show strengths and weaknesses of our opponents and demonstrate to the players our planned defensive and attacking plays, we’ve been doing it for years.

"The problem we have had though is that it’s always been separate to the training ground in that video sessions are connected in the team-room in the clubhouse, and physical training is conducted out on the paddock, it has been very hard to combine them – until now.

"Now when one of our coaches wants to highlight a crucial point to a player he can call up the relevant video on his tablet and have it streaming in HD in a few seconds, he doesn’t have to say, “Oh, I’ll show you on the tapes later,” because our new set-up enables the instant delivery of that video to the player on the training paddock," Furner said.

Kinetix Networks director James Howell said the Raiders used a fantastic project management team that allowed for all the parties involved in this project to work closely and collaboratively together.

“We have been able to deliver an information system for the Raiders as well as connect them with high speed Enterprise Ethernet through the NBN," he said.

Huawei Australia head of enterprise, Theodore Shao, added it was extremely proud in delivering the project for the Raiders.

“We would like to thank all of our partners, especially Kinetix Networks who played a crucial role, that have been involved in helping this happen and delivering an ICT platform to the Canberra Raiders,” Shao said.

