Templafy kicks off APAC expansion with Sydney office

Kavita Herbert (Templafy) Credit: Templafy

Denmark-based document creation automation software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor Templafy has expanded into the Asia Pacific region with the opening of a Sydney office.



The Sydney office will be under the guidance of head of strategy and analytics Mads Ejstrup Frederikse and newly appointed director of sales for APAC Kavita Herbert. Prior to Templafy, Herbert held leadership roles at Uber Eats, Dropbox and LinkedIn.

The vendor also offers partnerships with managed service providers and consultancies, referring to them as referral partners.

“We have always seen a lot of organic interest for our product across the APAC region and have great local partners,” Frederiksen said. “

“The A/NZ market in particular is ahead of the cloud adoption curve and presents a vast opportunity for Templafy’s next stage of growth.

“Kavita has a strong background in leading early-stage growth at top tech companies and we’re thrilled to have her on board as we expand into APAC.”

The Sydney office will be manned by a combination of existing employees from other Templafy offices and new hires.

Templafy’s APAC expansion comes off the back of numerous achievements for the vendor, which include raising US$25 million in its largest funding raise and acquisition of B2B sales and marketing support tool Napp – both of which occurred in the last month.

Within the last year, Templafy has also managed to more than double its revenue and sell over two million licences worldwide.