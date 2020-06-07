Cisco and NBN Co launch ‘simplified’ SD-WAN template

Keith Masterton (NBN Co) Credit: Christine Wong

Cisco and NBN Co have begun rolling out a new SD-WAN design template to partners in an effort to simplify deployment in Australia.

The two parties have unveiled a “validated design solution”, or designs for customers to set up SD-WAN for using NBN's business services.

The solutions were tested by Cisco in NBN Co’s labs and will now be available for resellers, retail service providers (RSPs), managed service providers (MSPs) and systems integrators (SIs) to design an SD-WAN implementation for a customer.

According to Cisco’s managing director for service providers in Australia and New Zealand, Karen Negus’, the number of SD-WAN options “can be complex” for customers to choose from.

As such the new solution aims to simplify the buying and deployment process for them and partners.

“They are a foundation on which partners to build on,” explained NBN Co general manager for business channels Keith Masterton. “We want to join the dots for them in a way that delivers for them the outcomes they’re looking for.

“They are designed, documented and tested, so of course they know they work.”

According to Masterton, support for pre and post-delivery will be provided by NBN Co’s Australia-based business team.

Touching on the recent controversy around NBN Co’s recent decision to stop selling directly to end users, due to conflict with RSPs, Masterton added. “We are obviously a wholesale provider so these solutions are not available from NBN, but we have a number of RSPs on board already,” he said.

Although enterprises are among the targets for the solutions, Masterton added that “mid-market” customers would be the “sweet spot” for partners to approach.